World Cup 2022: Fit-again Ghana defender Baba Rahman makes strong case to start in Qatar

Baba Rahman has recovered from a hamstring injury, and he reminded everyone over the weekend why he is one of Ghana's key players.

The left-back made a strong case to start all group games in Qatar as he produced a strong performance in the Championship clash between Reading and Bristol City. He helped Reading keep a clean sheet as they won 2-0 to get back on track.

Reading came into Saturday's game after three straight defeats. They needed a response, and they got it with a flawless performance, defeating Bristol at the Madejski Stadium.

Rahman was handed his first start after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he was solid in defence while also contributing well to the attack when needed.

The Ghana international played as a left wing-back in Reading manager Paul Ince's 3-5-2 system, and he was solid.

He made six clearances, one tackle, and one interception while preventing Bristol attackers from dribbling past him.

Rahman, Ghana's most experienced defender at the moment, is heading to Qatar in good form after being included in the Black Stars' provisional squad.

Since 2015, the 28-year-old has been Ghana's first-choice left-back, making over 45 appearances and he should be trusted against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.

Rahman is frequently chastised for no apparent reason, but the fact is that he is the team's best left-back, as demonstrated by his performance against Brazil, where he was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing performance.