World Cup 2022:  Football community of Mozambique back Black Stars to excel in Qatar

The Football Community of Mozambique have backed the Black Stars to excel in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This was contained in a letter dated November 18 and copied to Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.

“With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 about to kick off in the coming days, on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) and on my personal name, I would like to extend the best wishes for the participation of your national team in the tournament.

“It is, undoubtedly, the biggest football stage and the participation of your national team makes not only the people in Ghana proud and excited but also the entire African continent. The football community of Mozambique is behind the Ghana National Team and hope for the best results and outcome in the competition. Please accept, dear President, my respectful greetings” the letter read.

Black Stars will open their tournament account on Thursday against Ghana in Doha.