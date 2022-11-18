GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: "Football is not about taking revenge"- Ghana captain Andre Ayew ahead of Uruguay clash

Published on: 18 November 2022
SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 14: Andre Ayew of Ghana 

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is poised on leading the Black Stars beyond the group stage of the World Cup and will not consider revenge against Uruguay. 

The 32-year-old, who was part of Ghana's team when the Black Stars painfully lost to Uruguay at the World Cup in 2010, wants to make Africa proud in Qatar.

And the Al Sadd forward wants an impactful result against the Uruguayans in the final Group H game at the World Cup.

"Football’s not about taking revenge. We simply want to win and make our country proud. It will be our last group game, so I just hope whatever result we get is enough to make it through to the next round," he told FIFA.com.

"We have to focus on the here and now – what happened before is irrelevant today. We have to do our best to make the continent proud, because playing the World Cup is actually for the whole of Africa, not just Ghana alone. And that’s really all we intend to focus on," he added.

Ghana will first face Portugal on November 24 before engaging South Korea four days later.

