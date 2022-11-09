World Cup 2022: Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston believes Ghana will do well in Qatar

Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston is optimistic about Ghana's chances ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, the tournament's lowest-ranked team, are in Group H, which has been described as group of death, with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

“I am however very optimistic about a good outing at the World Cup," he told GNA Sports. "We have a solid technical team because they work in an elite environment, so they know what is at stake.

“Most of the technical team members have been to the World Cup, so they know what is at stake. I know Ghanaians are not too confident, but they should think back at what happened in the 2006 World Cup. We were out during the group stages at the 2006 AFCON, but when we went to the World Cup, we saw what Ghana did.

“So, for me, I think we will go there and do well,” he said.

Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the Black Stars opening camp on November 14.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.