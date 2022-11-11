World Cup 2022: Former England youth duo who rejected Ghana, snubbed by Gareth Southgate

Former England youth stars Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi who refused to switch allegiance to Ghana have been snubbed by England ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Ghana FA made several overtures to the two exciting players to switch to the powerful West African football nation but has been unsuccessful.

Arsenal's Nketiah and Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi have both been overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Ghana contacted the two players about joining the Black Stars for the World Cup, and while Hudson-Odoi agreed, sources say Nketiah declined.

Hudson-Odoi, who has three caps for England, was not included in Ghana's squad because the process to complete his international switch from England to Ghana would not be completed in time for the World Cup.

Nonetheless, after the World Cup, Ghana are expected to continue pursuing Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah for future tournaments.

Both players were born in England and have represented the European country's youth teams, but haven't had luck with the Three Lions.

Hudson-Odoi last played for England in 2019, while Nketiah has never been called up despite being the U21 team's all-time leading scorer.

Some Ghanaians have urged the duo to consider joining the Black Stars for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations on social media.

A FIFA rule change in September 2020 allows players with no more than three caps to change their allegiance if those caps came before their 21st birthday.

Ghana has naturalized Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) with Mohamed Salisou (Southampton) finally returning to the squad after numerous overtures.