World Cup 2022: Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah sends important message to Black Stars

Former skipper of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah has advised the team to be focused on one game at a time at the 2022 World Cup.

According to him, they should not be preoccupied with the idea of targeting particular games over others in Qatar,

The Black Stars are returning to the world stage after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia. Prior to that, the four-time African champions had made three consecutive World Cup appearances between 2006 and 2014.

Appiah, who led Ghana to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010, has challenged the players to remain focused ahead of this year's tournament.

“We have to take it game after game. We play Portugal and not thinking about Uruguay. We concentrate on Portugal game and see what will happen. Our players are good,” the former Black Stars captain said to Aljaazera.

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Sunday, November 20, Ghana's Black Stars will not play until November 24. They play Portugal in their first game followed by South Korea and Uruguay.