World Cup 2022: Former Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed receives maiden Black Stars invite

Spain-based Ghanaian forward Mohammed Dauda has received an invite from Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The CD Tenerife attacker has been named in A 55-man provisional squad named by coach Otto Addo on Friday.

The striker who has netted a goal in 10 games in the Segunda Division is expected to fight for a place in the team before the final squad is announce on November 15, 2022.

Mohammed first receive an invite for the Kirin Cup tournament but failed to make the team due to personal reasons. He was also not included in the team for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.

However, Addo is giving the Anderlecht-owned player the chance to justify his inclusion ahead of the Mundial in Qatar.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the World Cup alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and 2010 World Cup semi-finalist Uruguay.