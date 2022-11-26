World Cup 2022: Former Nigeria star Sunday Oliseh hails Ronaldo for the way he won penalty against Ghana

Former Nigerian star Sunday Oliseh has backed Portugal's dubious penalty against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup, calling Cristiano Ronaldo a "total genius" for how he won the spot kick.

Ronaldo went down in the box after Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu won the ball in a 50-50 tussle.

Moroccan-American referee Ismail Elfath controversially whistled in favour of Ronaldo, a decision that has been heavily criticised.

Despite criticism of the decision to award Portugal the penalty kick, which helped them beat Ghana 3-2, Sunday Oliseh, a member of Fifa's technical study group (TSG), defended Ronaldo and even went so far as to praise the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

Oliseh said: "Maybe the strikers are getting smarter?

"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius."

Oliseh continued to say that these penalties are now given more frequently because of VAR.

"Let's give strikers the compliment for getting smarter. VAR is also a major reason why this (more penalties being awarded) is happening. Referees can look at it three or four times."

Ghana are in Qatar courtesy of a victory over Nigeria in the final qualifying round.

The Black Stars are expected to bounce back in their next game against South Korea on Monday.