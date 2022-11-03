World Cup 2022: Former South Africa coach wishes Ghana well ahead of Qatar tournament

Former South Africa coach Steve Komphela has sent a good luck message to the Black Stars as they prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana Football Association signed a sponsorship deal with MTN on Thursday, giving the four-time African champions a financial boost ahead of the World Cup.

The deal sees MTN supporting Black Stars' campaign with a staggering $2 million, and Komphela believes it is a step in the right direction.

Great news. Good luck to The Black Stars https://t.co/q03mTLwISc — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) November 3, 2022

Ghana's first match in Qatar is against Portugal. Following that, they will face South Korea and Uruguay to conclude group stage.