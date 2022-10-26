World Cup 2022: Full Ghana fixtures, group, players to watch and more

After being eliminated at the group stage in Brazil in 2014 and failing to qualify in 2018, Ghana are back at the World Cup.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey scored an away goal in Abuja to beat Nigeria on away goals and qualify for Qatar.

The four-time African champions face strong competition from Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal, but are confident of advancing to the knockout stage.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Portugal vs Ghana – 16:00

Monday 28 November: South Korea vs Ghana – 13:00

Friday 2 December: Ghana vs Uruguay – 15:00

Predicted squad

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Swindon), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (St Pauli), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Andre Ayew (Al Saad), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

Forwards: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City)

Players to watch

Star – Mohammed Salisu: The Southampton star has now assimilated into the national team, and if Ghana advances out of the group, it appears that the centre-back will need to perform to the best of his abilities in a division that features several difficult match-ups against players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Darwin Nunez (or Luis Suarez), and Son Heung-min. The 23-year-old is strong and commanding from the back and will aim to bring to Qatar more than a year of excellent form in the Premier League.

Breakout talent – Mohammed Kudus: After Ajax's most recent rebuild, the 22-year-old has emerged as a star and seems to be over a terrible run of injuries. Kudus, who can play as a striker or attacking midfielder, has a strong left foot and great balance, allowing him to get away from opponents quickly when given the ball. It should be entertaining to watch Kudus on the biggest stage with Ghana.

Odds to win the World Cup (taken from Betfair)

250/1

Prediction

There is a chance that the Black Stars advance from this group because all of the matches should be competitive. However, we also foresee the possibility of them earning just one point just like eight years ago. They are likely to place last, but should be competitive in every game and might rely on luck to advance. eliminated during the group stage.