World Cup 2022: Game against Portugal will be crucial for Ghana - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes Ghana’s first game against Portugal will determine his side’s approach to the other group games.

The Black Stars are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup with their opening match against the European side on November 24.

Speaking to FIFA, Addo, who was part of Ghana’s team for their maiden World Cup appearance believes the result against Portugal will be crucial for the Black Stars.

"Every single game is different and the first match will be decisive," he said.

"The subsequent games depend on the first one. If we lose, we need to be more attacking in the second match, but if not we can set ourselves up differently.

“It also depends how Uruguay and Korea Republic play against each other. In the end, it’s about mentality."

23 players are currently in the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi with the other three Joseph Aidoo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Alexander Djiku expected to join them later on Tuesday.

Black Stars will hold their first training on Tuesday evening for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday morning.