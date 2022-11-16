World Cup 2022: George Owu backs Manaf Nurudeen to be Black Stars first choice in Qatar

Former Ghana goalkeeper George Owu has urged Otto Addo to pick Manaf Nurudeen as the Black Stars' first choice goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Manaf, is among the three goalkeepers who were named in Addo’s 26-man squad for the global showpiece to be staged in Qatar.

The other two are Asante Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim and Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St. Gallen.

With uncertainty around who claims the soot as Ghana’s No.1, Owu believes the KAS Eupen shot-stopper should be trusted for the role.

“I think he [Manaf Nurudeen] built his confidence at the Kirin tournament and the players and the coaches had trust in him as well,” he told Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“Though he was on standby if he’s back in the team now, why can’t he keep the post for Ghana?”

Ghana will begin their campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before facing Uruguay four days later and facing South Korea in the final group game on December 2.

The four-time African champions face Switzerland in a friendly on Thursday.