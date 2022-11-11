World Cup 2022: George Weah is the greatest African player in history - Michael Essien

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien believes George Oppong Weah is the greatest African player in history.

Essien, 37, insists the Liberian President stands tall among several other stars including Abedi Pele, Mohammed Salah, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane amongst others.

While acknowledging the impact of several African players who have blazed the trail, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder says the Ballon d’Or winner is the greatest African to grace the pitch.

“I think that Salah has become a world-class player, and I like that he always has a positive attitude,” Essien told MBC Masr.

“Just look at his journey and how he left England and then returned years later. I am happy with everything he achieved so far.

“As long as he continues to perform on this level, it’s not unusual that he has scored more goals than Drogba. I wish him all the best and I believe records are made to be broken.”

“Africa has so many good players, I can’t identify a single player because there were great players before Salah.

“But the greatest African player in my opinion is George Weah because he won everything and was the first African player to win the Ballon d’Or."

Salah has been a central pillar of Liverpool’s recent success since joining the Reds from AS Roma over five years ago.

The 30-year-old has won a total of seven trophies with Liverpool including a UEFA Champions League and a Premier League title.

He also holds the record for the highest number of goals in a single 38-game Premier League season with 32 strikes back in 2018.

Additionally, Salah also overtook Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African in Premier League history back in October of last year.