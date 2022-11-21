World Cup 2022: GFA President Kurt Okraku delivers charging message ahead of opener

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku insists the Black Stars have no fear for any opponent ahead of the Group H opener against Portugal.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on Sunday as Qatar opened the games with defeat to Ecuador.

Ghana will face Portugal on Thursday and despite being the lowest ranked nation at the tournament, Mr Okraku remains confident.

"Let me say that I am touched, I am touched and I am humbled by this amazing show of support, not only to my leadership but to the team called Black Stars. I understand clearly that you guys have been here for hours waiting to receive your team," Kurt Okraku said.

"We thank you. Indeed, the Black Stars have arrived, and the atmosphere that we witnessed has pushed the adrenaline levels of each one of us, including that of the players. And you could see clearly on the faces of the boys that they appreciate what you guys have done and it is something that we will not take for granted.

"Clearly if you look at what happened yesterday in the friendly game and what you guys have shown today, our boys will be very motivated to go all the way in this World Cup.

"What I can say for a fact is that we have brought to you 26 Warriors. And these boys – our Warriors will give off One billion percent in all the games throughout this period. In saying this, let me say thank you to my big brother Mohamed Noureddine Ismail – the Ambassador, the staff of the Ghana Embassy, and all of you.

"I say one thing to everybody each time we meet and I would like to repeat it today: I say God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong," he added.