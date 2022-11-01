World Cup 2022: GFA to hold Islamic prayer service for Black Stars ahead of tournament

The Ghana Football Association has arranged an Islamic prayer service on Friday, November 4, for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

The service will be led by the Chief Iman of Ghana, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, with leaders of the GFA in attendance.

The service will be held at the national mosque in Accra.

The FA wrote: "As part of activities lined up ahead of the Black Stars participation in the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar, the Ghana Football Association will visit the central mosque in Accra to observe Jummah Prayers.

"This special prayer will be led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday, November 4th 2022.

"Executive council Members, Technical and management team of the Black stars, the staff of the FA, various supporters groups and the general public are all invited.

"The National Mosque can be located at E Kanda Rd, Accra (Kawukudi)."

The Black Stars are preparing for the World Cup, which begins in 19 days in Qatar.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.