World Cup 2022: Ghana ace Mohammed Kudus eager to share the pitch with Ronaldo

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is patiently waiting to play on the same pitch with legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Ajax midfielder will be lining up for the Black Stars against Ronaldo's Portugal in the opening Group H match of the competition.

Kudus idolizes Ronaldo and will love to share the moment with him during the World Cup in Qatar.

“I think it will be a great moment to share the same pitch with an iconic player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We all look up to him and watched him on TV so it will be a great experience sharing the same field with him but with all the respect, we will approach the game with the same mentality,” he said on Tv3.

“It’s a big inspiration for us you know. There are many of these guys we have been looking up to and there are some in the team that we didn’t go to the World Cup with. It’s a big inspiration for me but on the other hand, we can’t get too carried away by the occasion. My mentality is approaching every single game like when I was playing in the academy,” he added.