World Cup 2022: Ghana arrive in Qatar ahead of kick off in 48 hours - VIDEO 

Published on: 18 November 2022
Ghana has arrived in Qatar after their four day camping in Abu Dhabi ahead of the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars engaged Switzerland in an international friendly on Thursday at the Zayed Sports Complex.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo ensured the Black Stars wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a 2-0 win against the European side.

The team left Abu Dhabi, UAE on Friday afternoon and arrived in Qatar 6pm local team.

The team at the airport touched down in a beautiful colorful smock and were met by thousands of Ghanaian supporters enroute to the team hotel.

 

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the tournament.

 

