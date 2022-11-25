World Cup 2022: Ghana-born Mohammed Muntari becomes first-ever player to score for Qatar

Mohammed Muntari has made history by becoming the first player to score for Qatar at the World Cup.

The Ghanaian-born forward scored the consolation for Qatar in their game against African champions Senegal.

Muntari gave the World Cup hosts some hope after scoring in the 78th minute but an 84th minute strike from Bamba Dieng took the game beyond Qatar.

Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou scored at either side of half time to give Senegal a comfortable lead.

Muntari grew up in Kumasi before he was scouted by the Aspire Academy at a young age. He move to Qatar before deciding to switch allegiance to play for the Asian country.

Senegal have become the first African team to win a game at the World Cup after defeating the gulf nation.

The West African nation will round up their group with a game against Ecuador on Tuesday.