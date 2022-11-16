World Cup 2022: Ghana can go far, insists Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo thinks his Black Stars can have a big impact at the World Cup in Qatar despite being the lowest-ranked team.

After Ghana's group stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Milovan Rajevac was fired, and Addo, who had no prior experience as a senior coach, was appointed coach in February.

Addo masterminded Ghana's playoff victory over Nigeria.

“We can beat anyone. It's up to the players, not me. It’s their performances that have brought them this far. They have the quality, with or without me,” Addo told the Fifa website.

“I’m responsible for putting them in the right positions so that they can produce their best performances, with and without the ball. They have to be able to play together.”

Addo will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

“We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three. It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team,” Addo said.

“Every single game is different and the first match will be decisive. The subsequent games depend on the first one. If we lose, we need to be more attacking in the second match, but if not we can set ourselves up differently.”