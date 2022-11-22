World Cup 2022: Ghana cannot beat Portugal - Former Black Stars defender Dan Quaye 

Former Black Stars defender Dan Quaye has ruled out victory for Ghana against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

According to Quaye, a member of Ghana's first World Cup squad in 2006, the four-time champions will be overwhelmed by the former European champions.

“It will be difficult for Ghana to beat Portugal, even at the time we had matured and experienced players we couldn’t beat them. If I were to be a betting company, I would have given Ghana (1,000 odds) and Portugal (500) because we cannot beat them”

“Look at the squad depth of Portugal, I know football is full of uncertainties but this time I believe the best team will win. Pepe is playing but in Ghana, we consider Jonathan Mensah and others as old players” he said.

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories. Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi despite the absence of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Alexander Djiku. Coach Otto Addo rested three key players, but their absence was not felt as expected.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.