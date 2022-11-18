World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew insists Otto Addo 'doing a great job'

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has described coach Otto Addo’s work so far as great despite reservations from some fans ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Ghana international was appointed in March and only got his third win on Thursday when the Black Stars beat Switzerland 2-0 in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi.

Otto Addo had won two games – against Madagascar and Nicaragua – while losing two and drawing four, two of which came against Nigeria as the Black Stars beat them on away goals in the World Cup playoffs.

"We are delighted. He’s a former national team player, now the manager and it was he who got us through the last two games against Nigeria to the World Cup.

"He’s doing a great job and we’re all behind him and plugging away. He’s shown that Africans can make it to the next level," he told FIFA plus.

Black Stars will on Friday depart Abu Dhabi for Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against the former European champions.