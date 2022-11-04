World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew leads 55-man preliminary squad

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is the first name on the Black Stars' preliminary 55-man list, which was announced on Friday by Otto Addo.

The final squad will be announced by 14 November, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists.

And barring any injury, the Al Sadd forward will be in Qatar. He will arrive in the Black Stars camp for preparations having had enough rest due to the suspension of domestic football in Qatar.

Ayew is without a doubt Ghana's most important player entering the tournament, and he will be counted on to lead the Black Stars to the semi-finals, which is the team's goal.

The 32-year-old will arrive in Qatar not only as the Black Stars' leader but also as their top scorer since 2019.

His experience will be extremely valuable to Ghana in their quest to qualify from a seemingly difficult group. Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.