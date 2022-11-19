World Cup 2022: Ghana captain Andre Ayew praises Otto Addo for doing 'great job' with the Black Stars

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has showered praises on coach Otto Addo as the team arrived in Qatar for the World Cup.

Addo becomes the first person to play and coach the team at the World Cup after leading Ghana to qualification early this year.

Ahead of the World Cup, Ghana defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their final warm up game and Ayew has full confidence in the German-trained manager.

"We are delighted. He’s a former national team player, now the manager and it was he who got us through the last two games against Nigeria to the World Cup," he told FIFA.com.

"He’s doing a great job and we’re all behind him and plugging away. He’s shown that Africans can make it to the next level," he added.

The Black Stars will face 2016 European champions Portugal in their opening game at the World Cup on November 24.

Ghana will play South Korea four days later before engaging Uruguay in the final Group H game.