World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo defends game plan despite Portugal defeat

Ghana coach Otto Addo has defended his plan for the Black Stars' first World Cup match in 2022 despite losing to Portugal.

Following a scoreless first half, Ronaldo scored the game's first goal, a controversial penalty, to become the first player to score in five World Cup finals.

Andre Ayew then equalised for Ghana, but Portugal took the lead again with two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, before Osman Bukari's close-range header set up a tense finish.

The former Ghana international went with a defensive approach and shut out the Portuguese attack in the first half, but his substitutions in the second half with the score tied at 1-1 has been blamed for the loss.

“The game plan was ok but the referee gave a penalty which is not a penalty. Everyone saw Salisu. It's a mess," he said.

We had our chances even at the last minute. I can’t be proud because it’s zero points.

"We have to win our next two games," he added.

Black Stars must now win their remaining group games against South Korea and Uruguay to advance to the knockout stages.

Ghana's next game is on Monday, November 28 against South Korea.