World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo praises South Korea star Son Heung-min

Ghana coach Otto Addo has admired Son Heung-min since he coached the South Korea captain at the youth level.

The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana take on South Korea in Group H at Education City Stadium.

When Addo first met Son, he was working for the German club Hamburg, and he recommended the then-youngster for the first team.

“He's very, very disciplined. So he became so good because he worked hard for it. This is what I hoped for, and I expected it," Addo said Sunday before the match.

He added with a smile: "I always wish him all the best, except tomorrow."

South Korea drew 0-0 with Uruguay but struggled in the final third, while Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal.

The Koreans are level on one point with Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana are currently second in the standings, but another defeat would see them eliminated from the World Cup.