World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo respects Nico Williams' decision to play for Spain

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has no problem with Nico Williams choosing Spain over Ghana.

According to Addo, the Athletic Bilbao forward's decision must be respected, as it is his.

Ghana were hoping to get Nico after successfully convincing his senior brother Inaki Williams to switch from Spain earlier this year.

However, Spain coach Luis Enrique acted quickly, capping the youngster, who will now make his tournament debut for Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

"Nico has made the decision to play for Spain and we have to respect it. We wish you the best of luck. In this World Cup, the game will come to close the door on any other team," Addo said.

Spain forward Nico Williams would like his country to meet Ghana at some stage at the World Cup so that he can have a showdown with his brother Inaki.

"Above all I'd like to face Ghana," Nico told AFP in an interview at Spain's Doha training base.

"It's that sibling rivalry, we always had a bit of a needle in the parks when we were little, and I hope we can do it as professionals."

"The truth is that we could never have imagined that we would reach this level, two brothers playing for the same club [Athletic Bilbao], each one in a national team and at a World Cup.”

"In life, this situation happens rarely, and my family is very happy and proud that we are here. Seeing the suffering of my parents, what they have gone through, it makes you think about things more, you don't have this mentality that maybe a 20-year-old has.

"They have given everything for us, my brother and I, suffered a lot for us, above all for me, [Inaki] had it a bit worse than me. My brother is protective of me, he wants to help me, and because of that I am the person that I am today."