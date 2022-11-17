World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo to make decision about starting XI for Portugal game after Switzerland friendly

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed that places in the starting eleven for the World Cup opener against Portugal is still opened.

Addo will make a decision on his first eleven based on the performance of players in the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

The Black Stars round up preparations with a game against the European country in the United Arab Emirates.

“They [Switzerland] are a very strong team and they’ve shown that by qualifying for the World Cup that they are a really good team,” Addo said in his pre-match presser.

“They have good players in their team who play for high clubs and for us it’s a very good test.

“Everybody’s ready, everybody’s hungry. We’re looking forward to the World Cup but surely, it’s also about positions.

“So, like the eleven is not 100% sure so everybody has the chance to show themselves again and to show us as technical staff that they’re capable of playing international games and this is a good test.

“Like I said, the guys look sharp. They’re ready. It’s a very good challenge for us to play Switzerland and this can also impact our decisions as to who’ll play against Portugal.”

Ghana will face Portugal on November 24 before playing South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.