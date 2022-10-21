World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo to name between 35 to 55 players in provisional Black Stars squad

FIFA has set Friday, October 21, 2022 as the deadline for the submission of preliminary squad lists by all 32 participating teams for next month's World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is however expected to submit a minimum of 35 and a maximum of 55 names as required by FIFA.

With five substitutions per team every match (an increase from three) in full force for the first time at the Mundial, FIFA confirmed in June that participating teams will be allowed to name squads of up to 26 players each (including three goalkeepers).

This is up from the previous 23-man list maximum, with 23 now becoming the minimum number a team must carry.

Additionally, FIFA's regulations allow teams to replace players up to 24 hours prior to their first match due to injury or COVID-19 infection.

Replacements must come from the team's preliminary squad list.

Addo will submit his final 26-man squad list on Monday, November 14, 2022 six days before the kicks of the opening ceremony and match of the World Cup.

FIFA will officially announce the final squads of all 32 nations to compete in Qatar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The Black Stars will open a training camp in Abu Dhabi in the UAE in the second week of November with the expectation of a full complement of selected players on FIFA’s deadline.

Ghana will begin their World Cup journey on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal at the 974 Stadium in Doha.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.