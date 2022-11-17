World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo to use Switzerland friendly to select starting 11 against Portugal

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has hinted on selecting his starting 11 to face Portugal in Group H’s opening game when his side face Switzerland in an international friendly on Thursday.

Ghana play Switzerland in Abu Dhabi in an international friendly as part of preparations ahead of the tournament.

The team opened camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday with all 26 players in camp ahead preparing for the World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo will assess his squad and pick his strong starting 11 based on the performance of the players in the Switzerland friendly.

“Like I said, the guys look sharp, they are ready. It’s a very, very good challenge for us to play Switzerland and this can also make impact for our decisions as to who will play against Portugal’’, he told Ghana FA website.

Ghana will compete with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Black Stars make their tournament return against Portugal on November 24,2022 at the Stadium 947.

Switzerland face Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia in Group G.