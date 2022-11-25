World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Alidu Seidu switches attention to South Korea game

Defender Alidu Seidu is already looking forward to the Ghana's game against South Korea.

Ghana lost their opening Group H game against Portugal in a thrilling encounter at the Stadium 974.

Seidu, who impressed and had to be replaced after he was cautioned by the referee, took to social media to urge his teammates to never give up.

"We keep pushing!!! Appreciate your support always," wrote the player on Twitter.

In a highly entertaining second half, the Portuguese took the lead controversially after referee Ismail Elfath awarded Ronaldo a penalty.

Ghana captain Andre Ayew levelled seven minutes after Ronaldo's lead but the Europeans restored the lead few minutes later through Joao Felix.

Second half substitute Rafael Leao extended Portugal's lead before Osman Bukari pulled one back in the 89th minute.

The Black Stars will next face South Korea on Monday before finishing off their group campaign with a clash against Uruguay.