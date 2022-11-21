World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Baba Rahman among three Chelsea players on loan  going to Qatar 

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is among three Chelsea players on loan heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

Rahman is in the list together with Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Nathan Ampadu (Wales) attending the World Cup with in the Asian country with their respective countries.

The 27-year-old is on loan at Reading this season and will be making his first appearance at the World Cup for Ghana.

The left-back was involved in Ghana's 2-0 win against Switzerland on Thursday in the final preparatory game in Abu Dhabi.

Baba has played 47 times for Ghana since making his debut in 2014.

Chelsea academy graduate Tariq Lamptey is also in the Ghana squad for the World Cup.

Below is Ghana's squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens)

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamal Sowah (Club Bruges), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

When are Ghana's fixtures? Ghana v Portugal, Doha, 24 November, 4pm

Ghana v South Korea, Doha, 28 November, 1pm

Ghana v Uruguay, Al Wakrah, 2 December, 3pm