World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Baba Rahman in great form ahead of Qatar tournament

Baba Rahman will arrive in Qatar for the World Cup in great form after recent strong performances for Reading in the English Championship.

The Ghana defender has been one of Reading's best players since returning from a hamstring injury, and he will be full of confidence heading into the World Cup.

Rahman was solid in Reading's 2-1 victory over Hull City before the World Cup break on Saturday. This follows his excellent performance in the defeat at Watford last Tuesday, which earned him praise from Reading manager Paul Ince.

"Some of the decision making left me dumbfounded at times - [I am thinking] what do you see when you make that decision? But they did try, gave their all, Rahman was excellent," Ince said.

Black Stars squad will be announced on Monday, but Ghanasoccerent understands Rahman has been informed that he is on the list and is set to travel to Abu Dhabi for camping.

The 28-year-old was named to Ghana's preliminary World Cup squad but did not make the final cut. He accepted his exclusion in good faith and worked hard to become a key member of the Black Stars, and he is now set to make his debut at the global showpiece.

Rahman is Ghana's first-choice left-back and will most likely start against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.