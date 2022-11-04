World Cup 2022: Ghana defender Baba Rahman set for first World Cup after being included in squad

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is set to compete in his first World Cup after being named to the preliminary squad on Friday.

The Reading left-back, who has been in excellent form this season, is expected to be named to the final squad, which will be announced by 14 November, the deadline for FIFA to receive final lists.

The 28-year-old was on Ghana's preliminary list for the 2014 World Cup but was left out as the country went to Brazil without a natural left-back.

“On a personal note, no [I wasn't disappointed] because I was with the team for a year and never played so I really had doubts in terms of a call-up for me,” Rahman told Accra-based Citi FM in 2016.

Rahman has since been a regular for the Black Stars, appearing in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. The Chelsea player was instrumental in Ghana's second-place finish in 2015.

Rahman has made 46 appearances and is Ghana's most experienced defender heading into the World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup will start on November 20 with Ghana opening their campaign four days later against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.