World Cup 2022: Ghana FA rubbish reports of $800,000 government funding of friendlies

The Ghana Football Association has rubbished claims of receiving $800,000 from the country's Finance Ministry for the two pre-World Cup international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua, insisting the 'frivolous' reportage was calculated to damage the to "pitch the public" against the federation.

Ghanaian journalist Collins Atta Poku claimed on Tuesday that three majority members of Parliament have informed him about the money paid to the Football Association to cover for the expenditure incurred in the two high-profile friendly matches.

Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) October 25, 2022

But fresh reports are emerging that the claim from the majority members appear to be a conjecture and not grounded on anything.

This is the latest claim against the Ghana FA aimed at courting public disaffection amid the current economic challenges confronting the powerful West African country.

Critics have gone to town - lambasting the Finance Ministry for releasing a non-existent money to the Ghana Football Association.

The football's governing body has dismissed the claims as completely false and a figment of an imagination, rubbishing the now widespread reports.

"I have just come out of court to read that the Ministry of Finance gave the Ghana FA $800,000 to honour two friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua. Fact check!! This is false.. Kindly ignore." Fa boss Kurt Okraku said

The Ghana FA has released a further statement to deny the claims.

"The attention of our lawyers has been drawn to a Tweet from Collins Atta Poku on the release of $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association for our recent international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua," a Ghana FA statement read.

"The news is not only FALSE but a calculated lie to pitch the public against the Ghana Football Association, drag our name in the mud and defame the Association.

"We would like to state categorically, that Bank of Ghana has not transferred any amount in relation to our friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua to the account of the Ghana Football Association.

"We would like the public to disregard that frivolous reportage."

Former Ghana FA Communication Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara rubbished the reports following leaks from insiders.

An INSIDER at the GFA says report that Finance Minister used taxpayers money to pay $800,000 to the federation for the friendlies against Brazil & Nicaragua is 'false'. 'There is actually nothing of that nature from the Ministry of Finance," the source said. Cc: @PapaPoku — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) October 25, 2022

Ghana’s economic woes continue as the country seeks International Monetary Fund (IMF) support for the 17th time.

The latest situation has forced 80% percent of the majority group in Parliament to demand for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and Minister of State at the Presidency, Charles Adu Boahene.

The country's government has budgeted $25 million for the Black Stars participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions will face Portugal and South Korea in Group H before a grudge match against Uruguay, who knocked Ghana out in the quarter-finals in 2010.

But, after missing out on a spot at Russia 2018, expectations of an emphatic return to the global stage have been overshadowed by pessimism about coach Otto Addo and his players.

The former international took charge after a humiliating group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January led to the departure of former boss Milovan Rajevac.

Addo helped inspire the side to edge past fierce West African rivals Nigeria on away goals in March to qualify for their fourth World Cup, but since then the Black Stars have endured a faltering run.