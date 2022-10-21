World Cup 2022: Ghana FA to organsie rep your jersey day ahead of tournament

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to hold a national prayer and fasting day for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The prayer is one of the activities planned by Ghana's football governing body to commemorate the country's fourth participation in the global football gathering.

Among the activities will be a rep your Ghana jersey day for the Presidency, which will take place on Friday, October 21, followed by a National Day of Prayer and fasting for Muslims.

Other activities include a "Walk with the Legends" event on Saturday, November 22 in collaboration with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, followed by a dinner with football legends later that day.

The general public will also be able to participate in the rep your Ghana jersey day, and Christians will observe a national day of prayer and fasting on Sunday.