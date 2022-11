Ghana coach Otto Addo will announced his squad via a press conference on Monday November 14 at 11am.

Addo is sweating over last-gasp injuries to several of his key players including goalkeepers Richard Oforiand Jojo Wollacotas well as Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu.

The Dortmund trainer will announce the 26 players who made the cut from the 55 players to have the made provisional squad.

Ghana World Cup squad announcement, LIVE!