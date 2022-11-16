World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo opens up on his journey from National League to Qatar

English-born Ghanaian, Antoine Semenyo believes hard work pays after moving from playing in the National League four years ago to representing the Black Stars at the World Cup.

Semenyo, who was born in London had a rough development in football after his dreams of playing for either Arsenal or Tottenham came crashing at the early beginnings.

The 22-year-old failed after trials at the two North London clubs and had to try out at Swindow Town and even there he could not get a chance.

He later settled at SGS College, spending a year on loan at Bath City at Twerton Park. He scored three goals before injuries hit to ruin his time with the club.

However, four years ago he joined Bristol and it's been an upward trajectory since.

“It’s a long journey. Funnily enough I was speaking with friends from home recently and saying the journey from college to here has been so crazy. You’ve got to work hard, be resilient and you have to graft and it gets you to these places, so I am happy," he said as quoted by Bristol World.

“It’s not easy, it’s very tough and you’ve got all the competition. You have to work hard and do your bits maybe it’s scoring or assisting. You need to do your bit to get selected. I’ve done enough.

“The injuries have been tough but I’ve massively prepared myself to work hard to make sure I come back better and stronger. I study my game and be the best I can be, I have done enough to get where I am now so I have to keep going.”