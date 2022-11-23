GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Inaki Williams happy to fulfill grandfather's dream

Published on: 23 November 2022
Inaki WILLIAMS of Ghana and BREMER of Brazil during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Inaki Williams has expressed excitement ahead of Ghana's opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

The Athletic Bilbao forward, who was born in Spain decided to represent Ghana to fulfill his grandfather's deam of seeing him play for the Black Stars at the biggest stage.

Williams made his Ghana debut in Spain after coming on in the game against Brazil.

"Everything is being incredible, much better than I expected. I didn't know there were so many people from Ghana living here, I didn't expect such a welcome. My parents have arrived today and they are going to eat a few good weeks of football," says a excited Iñaki Williams.

"It's not that I got tired of waiting for a call from Spain. A chance to play with Ghana opened up for me. The president came to Bilbao to meet with me and my family, to play in a World Cup and even so it wasn't something I had at all Of course. The first few times I said no. I didn't make the decision until I traveled to Ghana and traveled with my grandparents. My grandfather made me change my mind. My grandfather's dream was to see his grandson play with Ghana," he explains.

