World Cup 2022: Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana picks up knock in training with Rennes

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana suffered a knock in training this week but he is expected to be ready for the World Cup.

Sulemana was left out of Rennes' squad for Thursday's Europa League group game against AEK Larnaca.

After the game, Rennes head coach Bruno Genesio confirmed the Ghanaian was injured and expressed hope that the player will be fit for the World Cup.

"He had pain in his ankle yesterday, he was injured. I hope for him that he will be fine for the World Cup," Genesio said.

Sulemana is unlikely to play for Rennes again until after the World Cup in Qatar, according to French journalist Thomas Rassouli, who was present at the post-game press conference.

"With how things are looking, he might not be on the pitch for Rennes until after the World Cup," he said to TV3.

The 20-year-old has appeared in 14 games this season, scoring one goal and assisting two others.

Otto Addo named Kamaldeen to his provisional squad and will be included in the final squad, which is due in nine days.