World Cup 2022: Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott set for scan after finger injury

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner says Jojo Wollacott will undergo scan as soon as possible to determine the extent of his injury.

The Black Stars goalkeeper pulled out of the Addicks league game against Burton Albion on Saturday after injury his finger in the warm up.

With just eight days to the start of the 2022 World Cup, there are fears following the keeper’s injury.

But Garner is hopeful his injury may not be serious.

“He caught the end of his finger in the warm-up. He’ll get scanned as soon as we get back down to London. We’re hoping and praying that it is nothing because he’s due to fly out to the World Cup tomorrow," he told CharltonTV after the game.

Wollacott was in post for the Black Stars during the World Cup playoff game against Nigeria and looks certain to be the first-choice barren any last minute changes.

Ghana will announce their final squad on Monday, November 14.

Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.