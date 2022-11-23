World Cup 2022: Ghana hold final training session ahead of Portugal game (PICTURES)

The Black Stars of Ghana held its final training session at the Aspire Academy ahead of its opening game against Portugal on Thursday November 24, 2022 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal have been tipped as favorites for this game with Cristiano Ronaldo also expected to return to the squad after missing the friendly against Nigeria last week due to a stomach problem.

Speaking ahead of the game, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has played down the issue of inexperience affecting the team.

“It’s true my brother and I are the only ones [in the Ghana team] to play in the World Cup but it doesn’t mean anything because we also came to play and it was a first at some point and we were able to do good things on the field,” he said at the press conference ahead of the game against Portugal.

“For me, I believe that the squad we have the quality to really impress and show the World what we are capable of.”

There are no injury situation in the camp of the Black Stars as they prepare for Thursday's encounter.