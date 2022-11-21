World Cup 2022: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan to work as pundit on Super Sport during tournament

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has secured a punditry job during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The legendary striker will work with South African sports channel Super Sport TV as a residence expert for the month-long event.

Gyan is Africa's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup and his knowledge of the game will be a plus for the viewers of the station.

The 36-year-old had previously worked as pundit for the Super Sport, garnering huge following due to his wealth of expertise in the game.

Gyan failed to make the Ghana squad for the 2022 FFA World Cup despite expressing interest in making the Black Stars team.

Ghana made a return to the tournament after edging Nigeria in the playoffs early this year. The Black Stars have been drawn in the same group as Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural winners Uruguay.