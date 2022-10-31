World Cup 2022: Ghana misses out on Top 10 best kits for the tournament 

Ghana's kits for the 2022 World Cup missed out on the best Top 10 kits ranked by Daily Mail ahead of the tournament.

The British media house ranked Japan's home kit as the country with the best kit for the World Cup tournament which kicks off on November 20.

The away kit from Mexico was selected in second place, England away in third place, away to France in fourth place, and home kit in Brazil in fifth place.

The uniforms of Uruguay, Portugal and Ghana in Group H, including Korea, did not make it into the top 10.

The new Black Stars jersey is lit 🔥 #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/xdVYBvOAOo — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) May 31, 2022

Ghana's opponent Korea were ranked 31st on the list of best kits for the tournament.