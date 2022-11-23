World Cup 2022: Ghana not bothered by Ronaldo's club troubles ahead of Thursday clash- Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo says his team's sole focus is on Thursday's match against Portugal, not on Cristiano Ronaldo's club troubles, following the forward's controversial release from Manchester United on Tuesday.

Manchester United mutually terminated the Portugal captain's contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club and said he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag

The Black Stars will face the former European champions on Thursday at Stadium 974, and the build-up to the World Cup match has been overshadowed by Ronaldo's club issues.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Otto Addo was asked about it and he replied, "I don’t know and to be honest, I don’t care. It’s not our problem and I don’t think it’s a big problem."

“Everybody wants to win. No matter what happens, it’s a big stage, a big game at the World Cup level, so I don’t think normally this can disrupt anybody.”

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew accompanied coach Addo to the press conference, and he also responded to a similar question, saying "It’s not our problem, but I think they are great professionals.

"They may have played for top teams so they will be ready for the World Cup [because] it is the biggest stage. They will be ready for it."

The game between Portugal and Ghana will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.