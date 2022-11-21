World Cup 2022: Ghana Olympic Committee boss calls for support for Black Stars

Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah has expressed confidence in the Black Stars and wished them luck at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars will compete in the tournament for the fourth time, following appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

"I really have faith in the coaches and believe they are capable of reaching an appreciable position at the Mundial" Nunoo Mensah said.

"We need the support of every Ghanaian to bring back the love and push the Black Stars forward, I know the winning spirit is back, I feel and know it.

"Ghana can do it when least is expected.

"Like in 2019 when we conquered the world at the youth stage, we can do it again at the senior level."

Ghana have been drawn into Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Their campaign will begin against the Portuguese on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.