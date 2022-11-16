World Cup 2022: Ghana, Portugal Uruguay & South Korea look to survive Group H

Group H, which includes Ghana, Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea, has been dubbed the "Group of Death," and all four teams are hoping to make it out alive.

Here's a sneak peek.

Portugal

Portugal will aim to win the World Cup for the first time.

Portugal will be a force to be reckoned with at the upcoming international tournament with a strong squad that includes left-winger Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo.

Despite being 37 and recently out of shape, Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary star of Manchester United and captain of Portugal, is still likely to rise to the occasion and help his team win its fifth World Cup.

Portugal's World Cup squad:

Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (Roma), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan) and Ricardo Horta (Braga)

Uruguay

Uruguay will be seeking their third title following victories in 1930 and 1950, and count on the likes of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, and Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

Also in their squad are veteran players such as Diego Godin, Fernando Muslera Luis Suarez of Nacional, and Edinson Cavani.

Uruguay's World Cup squad:

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Matias Vina (Roma), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustin Canobbio (Paranaense), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

Ghana

Ghana will attempt to reach the World Cup semifinals and beyond for the first time in their history this year.

Ghana's biggest name on the team is Arsenal's defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, who is followed by captain Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, both of whom are very experienced.

Ghana's World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens)

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

South Korea

Tottenham star Heung-min Son will be heavily relied upon as South Korea's captain as they compete in their eleventh World Cup.

South Korea's World Cup squad:

Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors).