World Cup 2022: Ghana Premier League coaches in Abu Dhabi for learning experience

Three Ghana Premier League coaches Samuel Boadu, Dr Prosper Ogum and Ibrahim Tanko has been flown to Abu Dhabi for a learning experience.

The home-based coaches will be part of the Black Stars during the World Cup as part of the Sports Ministry's initiative to give tournament exposure to the gaffers.

"I must report that four top local coaches; Ibrahim Tanko, Prosper Ogum, Ignatius Osei-Fosu and Samuel Boadu will provide additional support and will use the platform to gain experience, confidence and exposure," Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif revealed at the floor of Parliament.

Boadu and Ogum are currently unattached while Tanko is the head coach of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.

Tanko was previously part of the technical team of the Black Stars, assisting Kwesi Appiah at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will face Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the play-offs in March. Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The four-time African champions have set the target of reaching the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar.