World Cup 2022: Ghana seems to have poor teamwork, - Korea midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong

South Korea attacking midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong has disclosed they will exploit Ghana's poor teamwork to create chances when they play each other on Monday at the World Cup.

The Black Stars will tackle the Asian giants in the second Group H fixture at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana were beaten 3-2 by Portugal in their first group match while the Koreans and Uruguay played out a scoreless stalemate last Thursday.

"Ghana seems to have poor teamwork, so I think we will create better chances in that area."

The SC Freiburg midfielder however admitted that Ghana are so fast which means the Koreans must be careful of the spaces behind them.

“Ghana is fast, so you have to be careful of the space behind you. When the ball is stolen, I think using the back space in the reverse direction will create more chances," Woo-yeong said.

The Black Stars require a victory at all costs to enhance their chances of progressing from the group to the knockout stages of the tournament in Qatar.