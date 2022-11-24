World Cup 2022: Ghana vs Portugal - LIVE 

Follow the Live play-by-play in the 2022 World Cup Group H game between Ghana vs Portugal from the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on GHANAsoccernet.com.

Match Preview

Probable line ups

Portugal and Ghana will face off in their opening game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Stadium 974 on Thursday.

The European team must demonstrate their strength from the start, whereas the African team have nothing to lose.

It will be the second World Cup meeting between the two teams, with Portugal winning the first one in Brazil in 2014.

Here is how both sides could line-up in Doha.

Portugal

Portugal is likely one of the most complete national teams in this year's World Cup tournament. That is why many believe his coach, Fernando Santos, is not the best person to lead the team. However, this matchup provides an excellent opportunity to prove the doubters wrong and field a competitive starting line-up to secure victory.

Portugal likely XI: Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Rúben Dias, Joao Cancelo, William Carvalho, Rúben Neves, Rafael Leão, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana

Ghana don’t have much to lose, especially in a group that includes strong and talented national teams. So, if Black Stars' coach Otto Addo plays his cards correctly, they could pull off another upset.

Ghana likely XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Omar Abdulrahman, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Thomas Partey, Kofi Kyereh, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Iñaki Williams.