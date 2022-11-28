World Cup 2022: Ghana will beat Uruguay for Asamoah Gyan - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus says he and his Black Stars teammates want to beat Uruguay for legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, who is still bitter about the 2010 defeat.

Uruguay ended Ghana's World Cup hopes in the quarterfinals 12 years ago in South Africa. A deliberate handball by Luis Suarez prevented a late Ghana goal, and the resulting penalty was missed by Gyan before the South Americans won the penalty shootout and advanced to the semi-finals.

Ghana have the opportunity to get revenge in Qatar, as the two teams will face each other on December 2.

"Even though he is no longer part of the team, we will also play for him against Uruguay," Kudus told Algemeen Dagblad.

"Asamoah is a legend. I've seen interviews where he is still disappointed. Just recently. That gives me and my teammates energy to really play for him and fight for sporting revenge."

Having lost to Portugal in their first match, Ghana need to beat South Korea on Monday to stay alive before their game against Uruguay.